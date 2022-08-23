Palmeiras regrets aggression against Flamengo fan, but repudiates infiltrator: “Reckless attitude” | Brazilian series a

Palmeiras regretted the scenes of violence after a Flamengo fan infiltrated the Palmeiras fans in the 1-1 draw between the two teams last Sunday, in a clash valid for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship.

In a video recorded by fans and circulated on social media after the game, it is possible to identify a Flamengo fan being attacked and having his shirt torn after being discovered watching the game between Palmeiras fans. (see video below).

Palmeiras fans attack and try to rip off Flamengo fan’s shirt

In a statement, Verdão regretted the episode and considered the attitude of the Flamengo fan and said he had collaborated with the Police to identify those involved in the case.

– Palmeiras repudiates any and all acts of violence, including the reckless attitude of opposing fans who, in order to cause turmoil, infiltrated one of the club’s organized fans during yesterday’s game.

1 of 1 Flamengo fan infiltrated in Palmeiras fans has torn shirt — Photo: Reproduction Flamengo fan infiltrated in Palmeiras fans has torn shirt – Photo: Reproduction

The São Paulo Civil Police identified two Palmeiras supporters who participated in the attacks. According to delegate Cesar Saad, it was possible to determine who the aggressors are using facial identification tools with the images produced by the stadium itself. The two Palmeiras should be summoned later this Monday.

On the field, Palmeiras and Flamengo drew 1-1. The team from Rio de Janeiro took the lead with a goal from Victor Hugo, still in the first half. Raphael Veiga, in the second stage, left everything the same.

With 49 points, Verdão leads the Brasileirão with eight points ahead of Fluminense, current vice-leader. Flamengo dropped to third place, remaining nine points below Palmeiras.

See the note below palm trees:

In addition to the conduct being inappropriate and generating risks in any match, it should be noted that, as is public knowledge, there was a specific sector dedicated to visiting fans.

Valuing the well-being of those present at the games at Allianz Parque, the palm trees immediately repressed the conduct of those involved, collaborated with the public security agencies, which have already carried out the identification of all, and is taking the relevant punitive measures.

