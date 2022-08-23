Palmeiras will have to overcome Corinthians to win unprecedented title

On the afternoon of this Monday (22), the clashes of the semifinals of this year’s Women’s Brasileirão were defined. The three clubs in the capital of São Paulo are in the final stretch of the competition: Palmeiras, São Paulo and Corinthians. The fourth in the semifinals is Internacional, who had beaten Flamengo in Rio and today drew 1-1 at home.

The semifinal clashes will be marked by rivalry. In a bracket Internacional and São Paulo, which this year decided the Brasileirão under-20, with a victory from Rio Grande do Sul. Last year it was Inter that eliminated the tricolor in the quarterfinals of the national team. The other key will catch fire with the Corinthians x Palmeiras derby.

Palmeiras never won the Brasileirão. Corinthians is bi

If this year Palmeiras and Corinthians make the semifinal, last year the teams decided on the title. And Corinthians won the championship for the second time. In total, Corinthians has three titles in the women’s Brasileirão. Palmeiras have not yet felt the sweet taste of conquest with their players.

Overcoming Corinthians is a problem for Palmeiras. In 17 official games, there are only two victories alviverdes, one this year, in the first phase. The Corinthians ‘Brabas’ have 11 victories, in addition to four other draws. If you count only the knockouts, Palmeiras’ last victory was more than 20 years ago, 4-1 in the semifinals of Paulistão Feminino in 2001.

Corinthians with problems and entire Palmeiras

If the retrospective works in favor of Corinthians, the absences help the palestrinas, who have practically the entire squad at their disposal, while Arthur Elias’ team has an entire team of absences, including the important defender Tarciane who is with the Brazilian National Team in the Cup. of the Under-20 World and should only return for the return game. The Corinthians coach commented on the injuries:

Today, I have a group with 30 players. There are 11 in the medical department, one on loan, which is Natascha, and Tarciane, in the under-20. That drops to 17, there are three goalkeepers, so I have 14 outfield players. This is not exclusive to this moment, it was throughout the year.”

Sao Paulo tries to get revenge

São Paulo and Internacional also faced each other in the final stretch of last year’s Brasileirão. After losing in Porto Alegre by 2×1, the ‘Gurias Coloradas’ won in São Paulo by 3×1 with the qualifying goal in stoppage time. In the first phase of this year’s Brasileirão another victory from Rio Grande do Sul, 2 to 0. Despite the retrospect, Tricolor coach Lucas Piccinato understands that the moment is different and believes in the team. He spoke exclusively to UOL Esporte:

It will be two very difficult games, like in the quarterfinals. Inter are extremely competitive and offensive, they have a very good attacking quartet. There’s this memory of defeat in the first round and the quarterfinals of last year’s Brazilian, but today they are different teams, and we hope the story will be different too.”

São Paulo stronger, but only in the return game

The Tricolor coach also awaits the arrival of the four athletes from São Paulo who will compete in the U-20 World Cup with Brazil: Ana Clara, Yaya, Ravena and Dudinha for the return game of the semifinals: “The four are important. Ravena has less shooting and is in transition to the professional; the other three are more ready, and Yaya can add a lot in the second game. But we are very focused on who is here in this first game, otherwise they don’t have how to make a second.”

The first leg is scheduled for next Sunday (28), and the return two weeks later. For having done better campaign, Palmeiras and São Paulo decide the spot in the final in their domains.