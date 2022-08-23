Pantanal: After tragedy with death, Juma wastes no time and decides to change his life: “Because of Juventino”

The good girl, after a big turnaround in her life, will move to the house of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) with suitcase and gourd

The death of Maria Marruá (Juliana Paes), this time as a jaguar, promises to stir up the next chapters of “Pantanal”. Last Saturday (20th), the TV Globo showed the long-awaited scene, which began with the animal charging at tenorio (Murilo Benicio). Renato (Gabriel Santana), realizing that his father was running a serious risk of life, shot the animal.

After what happened, Juma (Alanis Guillen) will move into the house of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) with suitcase and gourd. The information is from André Romano: “I’ll try to get used to living here because of Juventino… Because of him and because I don’t listen to his mother anymore, there, around the house. I don’t know what happened to her, I don’t know if I’ll kill her, if she’s gone into these woods…”.

“But I don’t feel her around anymore”will complete the wild. Juma will also have a long conversation with the old man from the river (Osmar Prado), who will give hope to the young woman: “No, Juma, it wasn’t your mother, no. When they killed the guinea fowl, your mother was no longer in it”. Without reaction, the girl will ask about her mother, but the entity will not reveal the truth.

“For certain questions, there is no answer. But you take good care of that leopard you’re carrying in your belly”will enclose the mystical being, implying that Juma must meet his mother again soon. The nine o’clock soap opera, as everyone knows, is a “remake”. Absolute audience success, the production of Bruno Luperi It will be on the air until October 14th.