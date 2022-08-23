‘Pantanal’: José Lucas will be shot and rescued by mysterious figure | come around

In the next chapters of “Pantanal”, José Lucas (Irandhir Santos) will return to the farm of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) with the dream of becoming a politician. The “king of cattle”, however, will not like the idea at all and the two will begin to disagree. But this will be the least of the problems. We have a tragedy in sight!

In 'Pantanal', Tenório (Murilo Benício) will hire a professional assassin

Tenório (Murilo Benício) will hire a hit man to finish off Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) and Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira). Furious with the support that the ex has received from the neighbor, the squatter will put Zé Leôncio and his children on the professional’s list. And the first target will be José Lucas.

In 'Pantanal', José Lucas Irandhir Santos) will be shot while riding a horse

After another clash with his father, he will go out riding alone – not even accepting the company of Irma (Camila Morgado), to whom he will be getting closer and closer.

“That’s what I’ve become: a damned Leontius!”, he will say, furious.

That’s when you’ll be hit by a bullet.

“Help… Argue… Help me…”, he will beg.

He will fall off the horse and the animal will return to the farm alone, which will raise everyone’s concern.

“Hell… I don’t like this.”

Unfortunately you will be right, José Leôncio.

In 'Pantanal', José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) worries about his son's disappearance

On the neighboring farm, Tenório will see his gunman and ask who he went after.

“One who came on horseback, alone… He was in the sights and I shot”, the assassin will reply.

“And you don’t even know who it is?”

“You must be one of the Leoncios… That you tell me”, he will guarantee.

What they can’t even imagine is that a mysterious figure will appear to rescue José Lucas, who will be unconscious.

