‘Pantanal’: meet Gaia, the jaguar that shone in the duel scene with Tenório | wetland

The farewell of the Marruá jaguar in Pantanal, in last Saturday’s episode, left everyone with their hearts in their hands. For this very difficult time, the jaguar Gaia was the great protagonist, in a composition of images with the actors – who were in another recording location. There was no real blood and no gunshots either.

Renato shoots the jaguar to save his father

For those who remember, in the first phase of the novel, the jaguar Marruá was “played” by Matí, a three-year-old animal that stole the show. This time, she was replaced by Gaia, for reasons of logistics and proximity.

At just two and a half years old, Gaia lives at Associação Mata Ciliar, in Jundiaí, in the interior of São Paulo. She arrived at the scene after being retrieved from an area of ​​the Amazon, when she was still a three-month-old puppy.

“She was found alone and, probably, her mother had died. She was collected by the local Ibama and, after a while, we were asked to receive her here”, explains Cristina Harumi Adania, doctor in animal reproduction and coordinator of Fauna of the Mata Ciliar Association for 35 years.

Used to human presence, Gaia lives in an area of ​​more than 5 thousand square meters, where she can swim, run and exercise her natural behaviors. Because of her coexistence with people, she is everyone’s darling.

“She is very playful, she thinks she is a child even though she is already an adult. She behaves like a puppy and is not scared of anything”, explains Cristina.

2 of 2 The jaguar Gaia, when he was approximately one and a half years old — Photo: Personal archive/Associação Mata Ciliar The jaguar Gaia, when he was approximately one and a half years old — Photo: Personal archive/Association Mata Ciliar

The only detail is that Gaia cannot be idle. Therefore, the Association’s team always tries to offer activities for the jaguar, giving them cardboard boxes to destroy and even hide the food, so that they can practice their sense of smell more. In their diet, for example, there are about two kilos of meat a day.

She currently weighs 35 kilograms and measures 1.2 meters.

“Talking about Gaia is talking about an endangered species, and Brazil has great importance in the maintenance of felines. Worldwide, there are 42 species, 11 of which are present in Latin America. In Brazil alone, we have nine of them”, lists Cristina.

Associação Mata Ciliar is a non-profit organization that develops actions for the conservation of biodiversity. For this, it rescues endangered species in the environment – from deforestation, fires and other situations of vulnerability – and inserts them in an environment similar to the natural one.

In addition to birds, snakes and different animals, the place takes care of about 100 wild cats, from nine different species.

“The best thing for Gaia is to be in nature, but since she can’t, who knows if her child can return to nature. We have received many species in recent years. In 2022 alone, there were 15 jaguar cubs”, highlights Christina.

At the institute, the animals are cared for, fed and their creations are concerned with the future.

“We keep the species in their natural spaces because it is important: they have an ecological function. The animal, even if it does not return completely to nature, fulfills its role under human care, facilitating the reproduction of these species. babies of these animals will undoubtedly return to the environment”, concludes Cristina.

Review how the visual effects work of the novel is

‘Pantanal’: learn how the Visual Effects of the soap opera are made

Don’t miss the news from Pantanal!