‘Pantanal’: new character will enter the soap opera in today’s chapter to help Bruaca; see images | come around
17 hours ago
The professional will be responsible for encouraging and representing you in court against tenorio (Murilo Benício), as the farmer pushed the woman out of the house with one hand in front and the other behind. Maria Eugênia will also make the client aware of all the abuse she has suffered over more than 20 years of marriage.
The scene airs today; see images below!
Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) will tell her his whole story — Photo: Globo
Filó (Dira Paes) will give the greatest strength to Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) — Photo: Globo
Maria Eugenia (Luciana Borghi) will be impressed by the story of Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) — Photo: Globo
Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) will say she is afraid of flying — Photo: Globo
Filó (Dira Paes) will recommend that Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) travel — Photo: Globo
Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) will face fear and will travel with a lawyer — Photo: Globo
Filó (Dira Paes) will say that he fears a war between the Leôncio and Tenório (Murilo Benício) — Photo: Globo