‘Pantanal’: Trindade will explain to Irma why he left her pregnant | come around

Trinity (Gabriel Sater) has always lived through the pains and delights of being a guy who has a pact with the devil, but now the pawn will make the biggest sacrifice. when falling in love with Sister (Camila Morgado), he thought the deal with the cramullion was behind him.
In ‘Pantanal’, Trindade (Gabriel Sater) will leave Irma (Camila Morgado) pregnant – Photo: Globo/Disclosure
But when the girl became pregnant, he saw that the child’s safety was at risk. Therefore, the pawn will have to leave, even before the baby is born.
“My fate is set… And for the love of this child that you carry there, in your belly, I will have to leave here”, he will announce.
“For God’s sake, don’t say such a thing to me,” Irma reacts, desperate.
“It’s against my will… But I have to go.”
The pawn will say that he was also present in the nightmare that the girl had, in which she saw that she had given birth to a baby devil.
“I was there… I saw what you saw. It’s not nonsense. One day you will understand that what I am doing is the best for all of us.”
“How do you want me to believe that denying myself and my son is the best thing for us?” she asks.
“You will raise our little prince, my princess. And when he is born, if I have him around, it will be a disaster.”
“Why a disaster, Trinity?”
“That I cannot say, but one day you will understand.”