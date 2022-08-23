Paradise island in Ubatuba, on the North Coast of SP, goes up for auction for R$ 23 million | Paraiba Valley and Region

An island with a mansion and an exclusive beach is being auctioned in Ubatuba, on the North Coast of São Paulo. The minimum bid for those who want to buy the Almada Island, which is part of the Serra do Mar State Park, is R$ 23 million.
The island has 188 thousand square meters in an area of preserved forest, with a viewpoint overlooking the coast of Ubatuba and at least ten beaches, one of which has exclusive access. Entrance to the site is by boat, from Engenho beach.
Paradise island in Ubatuba, on the North Coast of SP, goes up for auction for R$ 23 million — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction
Whoever buys the island also takes a 757 square meter mansion built in the 1990s by a businessman linked to a health group in São Paulo. The property has nine suites and a living room with six rooms, with furniture also included in the package.
The auction starts on August 30th and bids can be submitted until September 2nd. The offer is an onerous assignment, which cedes the use of the area to the owner. That’s because the place belongs to the Brazilian Navy.
The Navy can only ask for the island back in cases of default or war.
This is the second time the property has been auctioned. In 2015, it was also offered for sale, at the time for R$ 25 million, but it was not sold. Below is a report from the site at the time:
According to the assessment of Justice, the site is valued at R$ 30 million.
Luxury house on the island of Ubatuba — Photo: Reproduction/TV Vanguarda