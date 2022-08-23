Patient escapes from Floriano hospital after head surgery and family asks for help – Floriano

Photo: Personal Archive

Bricklayer Paulo César Gomes Ribeiro, 35, has been missing for 15 days after fleeing the Tibério Nunes Regional Hospital, in Floriano, where he was hospitalized. With no information about his whereabouts, the family, who are from Gilbués, are desperate and ask for help.

Paulo César’s wife, Maria do Livramento, reported that he had a motorcycle accident on July 28 and was transferred to Floriano Hospital for head and collarbone surgery.

After the head surgery, Paulo César became quite agitated and disoriented. The escape from the health unit took place on August 8.

“He was very disoriented in the hospital, agitated, wanting to get out of the hospital, after the surgery he was not well. At dawn on the 8th, he disappeared from the hospital and no one saw him, no one from the hospital gave information about where he went,” said his wife.

On the day of the disappearance, Paulo César was accompanied by his sister. She informed him that he would have left the room into the hallway and then fled the scene.

“He was inside the room, took a slipper and went out into the hallway. She thought he was in the hallway, but he wasn’t. She ran, went to look for him, but couldn’t find it”, added Maria do Livramento.

According to the family, Paulo César fled the hospital wearing only denim shorts. Due to the surgery, he has part of his head shaved and his collarbone is broken.

“He is dark, tall and very thin and bearded. He has a large part of his hair and another shaved with the surgery side of the head and a broken collarbone”, Maria do Livramento detailed.

Maria do Livramento also said that people reported seeing the bricklayer in Taboca the week of his disappearance, but when they arrived at the scene, the family found only the slippers that Paulo César was wearing and at the moment he is also barefoot.

Father of two children, one aged 10 and the other aged 14, the family is desperate and has no information about Paulo César’s location. Residents of the municipality of Gilbués, Maria do Livramento reported that her husband does not know Floriano and that he has no friends or relatives in the city.

His wife has also filed a police report with the Civil Police and asks anyone with any information to contact the phones (89) 99929-1886 and (89) 99932-7477 (Patrícia).

Sought by the report, the Military Police and the Fire Department reported that they made teams available to help in the search for Paulo César and that they remain available when new information about his whereabouts comes to light.

So far, Cidadeverde.com has not been able to contact the coordination of the Tibério Nunes Regional Hospital.

Rebeca Lima

[email protected]