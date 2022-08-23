Patient with Monkeypox remains in stable health, says Health Department

22/Aug 18:52 By Newsroom / Petrópolis Tribune

The 45-year-old patient, who was diagnosed with Monkeypox last week, in Petrópolis, has a stable health condition and remains isolated at home, informed the Health Department. He was in the city of Rio de Janeiro, located in the region in the Metropolitan Region I where the largest number of cases is concentrated, 366 confirmed, according to the State Health Department. In all, 404 cases were confirmed in the state. And in Petrópolis, a second suspected case is under analysis.

According to the Secretary of Health, the first patient care took place on August 11 at the Nelson de Sá Earp Municipal Hospital, where the blood and secretion samples were collected and sent for laboratory tests. “The patient was informed of the positive result, however, he had already remained isolated since the classification as a suspected case of the disease. In addition to this confirmed case, between July and August, the Epidemiological Surveillance Coordination received three other notifications. Two of them were discarded and one remains under analysis”, explains Health Secretary Marcus Curvello. Patient isolation time varies according to wound healing, which can take up to three weeks.

In the Mountain Region there are five confirmed cases, in addition to Petrópolis, there are three confirmed cases in Teresópolis and one in Nova Friburgo. The Health Department reported that the Scientific Committee will meet next Thursday to align health measures.

In case of signs and symptoms, which include fever, headache, back and muscle pain, rash, chills and tiredness, the patient should seek any of the emergency units in the municipality, such as Cascatinha, Centro and Itaipava or Leônidas Emergency Room. Sampaio. Pregnant women and postpartum women should seek care at the HAC. The incubation period is typically 6 to 16 days, but can last up to 21 days.

To prevent the disease, it is necessary to avoid contact with people with a confirmed diagnosis until the wounds heal. It is also essential to maintain sanitary measures such as the use of alcohol gel and washing your hands with soap and water.