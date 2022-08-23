Patrick Mahomes, Quarterback and NFL Player of the Year, It’s Ball of the Year in the Fortnite Icon Series

You need to have a gladiator mentality if you want to win. Or else be a gladiator.

Patrick Mahomes, the NFL and Super Bowl record-breaking quarterback and top player, will make his next move in the Fortnite Icon Series. But as athletes also need a break, their alter ego Mahomes sauce Come Together!

Patrick Mahomes Outfits and Accessories will be available in the Fortnite Item Shop starting at 9:00 PM PDT on Wednesday, August 24th. However, on August 23rd, players will have the opportunity to earn the Patrick Mahomes Outfit early with the Patrick Mahomes Championship! Check out more details about the tournament, including the special reward Emoticon.

Wearing the Uniform: Patrick Mahomes Costume and Accessories

Make it count with the Patrick Mahomes Outfit, which comes with the default Style and two action-ready alternate Styles:

All three Patrick Mahomes Costume Styles.

look for the touchdown using the accessories that come with the Patrick Mahomes Costume:

Back Attachment Striker Apparel : Gear up for combat. (Comes with Patrick Mahomes Outfit)

Hot Cut Pickaxe : only for those who have skill. (Glows red with every hit!)

Owner of the Ball Envelope : Equip your equipment.

Show Time Gesture: back to Game.

Speaking of show, check out a video of the Showtime Gesture:

Fight Days, Rest Days: Mahomes Sauce Suit and Back Attachment

You’ve already raised so much glass, it’s time to lift the ketchup bottle. On Mahomes Rest Day, you can’t miss ketchup, which is why the Mahomes Sauce Suit is also coming to the Item Shop! This Sauce Soaked Suit still includes the Back Accessory Combat Spicewhich is exactly what you’re thinking: a bottle of ketchup.



The Game Is Another: Patrick Mahomes Championship

Get the ball rolling before Patrick Mahomes hits the Store! Invite your team to participate in the Patrick Mahomes Championship, a Zero Build (Squads) tournament taking place on Tuesday, August 23rd. You’ll have a chance to pre-earn the Patrick Mahomes Outfit (and Striker’s Apparel Back Attachment). Also, score at least 8 points to unlock the Mystery Sauce emoticon!

Competitors can play up to ten matches in their region in a period of approximately three hours. The specific times for each region can be found under the “Compete” tab in the game. Scoring will work as follows in the event:

Starting Placement

Victory Royale: 30 Points

2nd: 24 points

3rd: 21 points

4th: 19 points

5th: 17 points

6th: 15 points

7th: 14 points

8th: 13 points

9th: 12 points

10th: 11 points

11th: 10 points

12th: 9 points

13th: 8 points

14th: 7 points

15th: 6 points

16th: 5 points

17th: 4 points

18th: 3 points

19th: 2 points

20th: 1 point

Every Elimination

1 point

Mystery Sauce emoticon

Players need to enable and verify ADF on their Epic account and have an account at level 50 or above to participate (you can check your account level in Fortnite’s “Career” tab). Visit the Patrick Mahomes Championship Official Rules page for full details and entry requirements.

Make an impact on and off the (battle) field!