Petrobras (PETR4) communicates subpoena in action against appointment of Caio Paes de Andrade as CEO

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) released this Monday, 22, a statement informing that it had been summoned on August 11 to present its defense prior to the request for an injunction in a lawsuit filed by Senator Jean-Paul Prates (PT) and by President from Anapetro, Mario Alberto Dal Zot.

In the action, which is pending in the court of the 11th Federal Court of Rio, they request the annulment of the appointment of Caio Paes de Andrade as CEO of the state-owned company.

The executive, appointed by the government of President Jair Bolsonaro, was approved on June 27 for the command of the state-owned company by the Board of Directors by seven votes to three.

And last Friday, shareholders reaffirmed the choice at the Extraordinary General Meeting (AGE), which also elected the members of the Board, including the two names nominated by the government that had been considered ineligible by the Eligibility (Celeg) and Personnel ( Cope) from the state-owned company, Ricardo Soriano and Jônathas Nery de Castro, for having a conflict of interest.

Representatives of oil tankers promised to appeal to the courts and the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) to try to annul the result of the meeting as well.

