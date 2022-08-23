PGR requests list of acts in which Silveira failed to comply with court order

Paulo Sérgio/Chamber of Deputies – 05/25/2022 Federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ), sentenced by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to eight years in prison

The Attorney General’s Office asked the Federal Police for a list of all acts by federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ) that constitute non-compliance with court orders.

One of the possible breaches occurred when the deputy refused to install the electronic anklet. Silveira would have come forward to install the equipment only after the Court determined the blocking of his bank accounts.

The manifestation of Deputy Attorney General of the Republic Lindôra Araújo took place about the inquiry opened by Minister Alexandre de Moraes of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to investigate the episode in which Silveira refused to receive the anklet in March this year.

The PGR also requested that the PF discriminate which acts took place before and after the presidential pardon that benefited the deputy.

According to a report published in O GLOBO, in April this year, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) granted a pardon that freed Silveira from being sentenced to 8 years and 9 months in prison. “The conviction was imposed by the STF for threats and incitement to violence against ministers of the Court”, says the text.

“To boost the investigative march, it is necessary to prepare a specific report by the Federal Police, in which all non-compliance with precautionary measures alternative to imprisonment referred to in copies of the decisions of Criminal Action No. records, distinguishing them by the periods before and after the date of issuance of the presidential decree granting constitutional grace to the investigated”, wrote Lindôra.

The text explains that the object of this investigation is different from the one in progress, where the PM also investigates alleged failures and non-compliance with his electronic anklet device. In this request in question, PGR requested a report from the PF on which anklet failures occurred on voting days in the Chamber of Deputies.

Daniel Silveira is a candidate for the Senate for the PTB of Rio de Janeiro. However, the Public Prosecutor’s Office requested that his candidacy be challenged. For the MP, Silveira’s conviction imposed by the Federal Supreme Court made him ineligible.

*With information from O GLOBO

