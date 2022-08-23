Photo of the Moon taken by duo of photographers is incredibly rich in detail

Two astrophotographers teamed up to make a stunning image of the Moon. They used more than 200,000 “clicked” photos in a single night, each focusing on different features of the lunar surface, and stacked them all over the course of nine months. The result is jaw-dropping.

Andrew McCarthy and Connor Matherne started work in November 2021, but contact between them started four years ago. Each of them prefers to focus on different aspects of their space photographs. While McCarthy specializes in detailed photography, using tens of thousands of photos to reveal geographic features of cosmic objects — such as the Moon, the Sun and nebulae — Matherne is expert in real colors of the celestial bodies.

So in a single night, McCarthy took over 200,000 highly detailed photos of the Moon, and Matherne photographed the natural satellite 500 times to get all the color data possible. The result of stacking these photos was the image below, dubbed “The Hunt for Artemis”.

This image was assembled from over 200,000 photos of the Moon (Image: Reproduction/Andrew McCarthy/Connor Matherne

According to Matherne, “The color in this image is real, but presented with higher saturation to be easily visible to our eyes”. He explains that the reddish tones are areas rich in iron and feldspar and the bluish ones are points where the regolith is rich in titanium. Earth’s atmosphere contributes to “colors appearing as they are”.

The authors dedicated the work to the first mission of NASA’s Artemis program, scheduled for launch on August 29, 2022. Earlier this month, the space agency encouraged the public to publish images that have the Moon as their main theme, with the initiative #MoonSnaps.

The original image, shared on Reddit, is 174 megapixels, and Matherne encourages netizens to zoom in and check out the details. The photo is also for sale on McCarthy’s official website, in limited prints, in various size options.

Source: McCarthy/Reddit