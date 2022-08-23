Pilots sleep during flight, and case raises concern in civil aviation

An incident recorded last week put world civil aviation authorities on alert: the pilot and co-pilot of a Boeing 737 of Ethiopian Airlines, the largest airline in Africa, fell asleep in mid-flight, with the aircraft 11,000 meters above sea level. height and just short of landing at Addis Ababa Airport, capital of Ethiopia.

According to website information Aviation Herald, air traffic control officials in Addis Ababa tried to contact the pilots of the aircraft, which was flying from Sudan to Ethiopia on the 15th, to guide the landing. After several attempts they realized the plane was not descending and the 737 crew was unresponsive.

Only after the aircraft had flown over the runway did the autopilot function turn off and trigger an alarm, which roused the pilots. Then, 25 minutes late, they landed the Boeing safely.

The website Flightaware, which tracks routes and flights in real time, shows the approach and turn that pilots had to make before landing.

Aviation analyst Alex Macheras made a post expressing concern about the incident. “Deeply worrying is the incident at Africa’s largest airline — Ethiopian Airlines’ Boeing 737 #ET343 was still at a cruising altitude of 37,000 feet when it arrived at destination Addis Ababa.”

Pilots have been suspended

Ethiopian Airlines has suspended the pilots pending an investigation into the incident, Macheras said. He added that “pilot fatigue” is one of the biggest challenges facing the airline industry and one that threatens the safety of passengers.

“A timely reminder that pilot fatigue is widespread, a problem across the airline spectrum, sometimes systematic, and poses a major threat to air safety,” commented the aviation expert. Fatigue has also been a recent concern among US airline pilots, especially with staff shortages reported by the industry.

United CEO Scott Kirby told CNBC in April: “The shortage of pilots for the industry is real, and most airlines will simply not be able to carry out their capacity plans because there simply aren’t enough pilots, at least not enough. for the next five years”.

Also in April, pilots for US airlines Southwest and Delta warned company executives about the danger of overloading airline crews. “Fatigue, both acute and cumulative, has become Southwest Airlines’ primary safety threat,” the Southwest Pilots Association wrote in a letter to company executives. Evan Baach, captain of Delta Airlines and officer of the Air Line Pilots Association, added: “Our pilots are tired and fatigued.”

