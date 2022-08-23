PlayStation VR2 arrives in early 2023, reveals Sony

Sony revealed, on Monday night (22), the launch window for PlayStation VR2. The virtual reality device will hit the market in “early 2023”, still without a specific date.

The information was published by the Brazilian PlayStation page on twitter. The post also shows two promotional images of the device. Look:

PlayStation VR2 promises to include next-gen technologies for VR gaming enthusiasts. Expect two gameplay modes: “VR” (4000 x 2040 HDR video at 90 Hz/120 Hz frame rate) and “Cinematic” (1920 x 1080 display at 24/60 Hz frame rate) and 120 Hz).

In addition, you will be able to customize the space available in any area where gaming sessions will take place with Sense controls — to avoid accidents with furniture and other things. If the player moves close to the limit, he will receive a warning within the system.

Sony promises “more than 20 games” for the launch of the PlayStation VR2

Speaking of VR games, Sony promises more than 20 games already for the debut of the PlayStation VR2. In a business presentation held in May, Jim Ryan, CEO of SIE, stated that he is “investing a considerable amount of money in partnering with studios” to have compelling content for the device’s debut period. Find out more here!