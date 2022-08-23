Police identify palmeirenses who assaulted flamenguist at Allianz

Police identified the fans who tore their shirt and attacked a Flamengo fan who was watching the match between the red-black team from Rio de Janeiro and Palmeiras, on Sunday (21), at Allianz Parque. The game ended in a 1-1 draw.

The information regarding the identification was given by Palmeiras through an official note, in which the club also states that it repressed the attitude of the fans and will take appropriate punitive measures.

So far, the identities of the fans have not been revealed. O UOL Esporte tried to contact Drade (Police Station for Repression and Analysis of Sports Intolerance Crimes), but received no response until the publication of this note.

Read the full statement from Palmeiras below.

“Palmeiras repudiates any and all acts of violence, including the reckless attitude of opposing fans who, with the aim of causing turmoil, infiltrated one of the club’s organized supporters during yesterday’s game. In addition to the conduct being inappropriate and generate risks in any match, it should be noted that, as is public knowledge, there was a specific sector for visiting fans.

Appreciating the well-being of those present at the games at Allianz Parque, Palmeiras immediately repressed the conduct of those involved, collaborated with public security agencies, which have already carried out the identification of all, and is taking the relevant punitive measures.”

