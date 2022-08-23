Police receive a call to rescue ‘corpse’ on the beach and have a surprise when they arrive at the scene

A group of bathers called authorities when they found the body, but it was actually a hyper-realistic sex doll from Japan.

Sex doll mistaken for woman on beach in Thailand



A group of bathers who were on a beach in the Bang Saen district of Chonburi, east of thailand, called the police on Thursday, 18, when he came across the body of a woman lying in the sand. The authorities acted quickly and soon directed a team to the place. According to the newspaper Daily Star, a Bang Saen District Police spokesperson said: “On August 18, 2022, rescue workers were informed that people on the beach were shocked to see a young woman naked and unconscious.” “Police officers then rushed to check and from a distance saw a small, beautiful woman with a bare bottom,” they added. However, when they got closer, they realized that, in fact, it was a hyper-realistic sex doll from the Japan from the AV idol brand, which costs around 20 thousand baht (R$ 2,400 at the current price). “His head was missing and his backside was exposed,” they reported. Authorities believe the doll was thrown into a river or canal before entering the sea and ending up on the sand. The toy was removed from the scene to avoid scaring others, but the police are willing to return it to its rightful owner. “If he wants to retrieve his doll, he can pick it up at the rescue team station.”