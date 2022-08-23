Poliomyelitis: with a drop in vaccine coverage, the disease may return to Brazil

The Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm) launched today (22) the campaign Infantile Paralysis – The Threat Is Back, to encourage adherence to the vaccination campaign against poliomyelitis, which has been carried out since the 8th of this month by the Ministry of Health. . Actions will be carried out on social media and with health professionals.

Brazil has recorded a drop in vaccine coverage since 2015. In the case of poliomyelitis, the concern of researchers is that the downward movement coincides with the resurgence of cases in places where the disease was already eradicated, such as the United States, Malawi and Israel. In Brazil, the last confirmed case was in 1989.

It is estimated that three out of 10 Brazilian babies born in 2021 did not take the doses of intramuscular polio vaccine, scheduled for 2, 4 and 6 months of age. Protection against the disease also requires doses in drops at 15 months and 4 years of age, and, according to the National Immunization Program Information System, only 54% of children completed the vaccination schedule last year, while the target that must be achieved to ensure herd immunity is 95% of vaccinated children.

To improve this scenario, the National Vaccination Campaign against Poliomyelitis and Multivaccination of 2022 began on August 8, and last Saturday, the Mobilization D-Day .

The president of SBIm, Juarez Cunha, says that the most important thing is that children who have not been vaccinated are taken to the posts, but that the parents of those who are immunized up to date can also take them to receive a booster in protection.

“Polio does not have a specific treatment. The only thing we have as a protection tool is vaccines, which are extremely safe, effective and free tools”, highlights Juarez.

Poliovirus infection can cause sequelae and lead to death. Although most people who contract the virus have no symptoms, infections can lead to irreversible limb paralysis, with the legs most often affected. Among patients suffering from paralytic poliomyelitis, 5% to 10% die from paralysis of the respiratory muscles.

The SBIm campaign aims to highlight the threat posed by the disease and will feature testimonies from two people living with polio sequelae. Informative pieces and videos with experts that will be disseminated on social networks and websites from SBIm and supporting entities, such as the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) and Bio-Manguinhos/Fiocruz and the Brazilian societies of Pediatrics (SBP), Infectious Diseases (SBI) and Orthopedics and Traumatology (SBOT).

“One of the major problems that lead to low adherence to vaccination is the false sense of security in relation to diseases that people just don’t know about, or have never seen, because they were vaccinated against them”, recalls Juarez Cunha.