Powerful Motorola with Snapdragon 888 Plus is very cheap on Aliexpress – All in Technology

Looking for a smartphone with good settings to run heavy apps like games? In that case, the Moto G200 (Edge S30) is a great recommendation. And today, the Motorola flagship has a super coupon on AliExpress at R$1626 in 6 interest-free installments on the card.

For those who don’t know, the Edge S30 is the international version of the Moto G200 released here in Brazil. The model features Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 888+ processor alongside 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. In addition, it comes equipped with a 6.8″ FHD+ panel that supports 144 Hz refresh rate.

Great option for those who want good photos, the Edge S30 features a powerful 108MP sensor that promises photos with a great level of detail. There’s also a massive 5,000mAh battery that accepts 33W fast charging. In addition, it offers more highlights like support for 5G and Desktop Mode via HDMI.

Main specifications:

Screen: 6.8-inch IPS LCD, 2460 x 1080 pixels Full HD+ resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate, HDR10

With coupon, Motorola Edge S30 is a great investment to import:

