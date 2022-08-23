Professional with more than 50 years becomes the target of companies; understand

In a country where 26% of the population is over 50 years old, employment opportunities for this age group are still restricted. The share of this group does not exceed 10% in many companies, according to a study by the relocation platform Maturi and EY Brazil.

With an eye on this mismatch and the shortage of skilled labor, companies such as PepsiCo, Delloite, Credicard, Banco Neon and Kimberly Clark are developing programs to increase the age diversity of their teams.

With the increase in retirement age (62 years for women and 65 years for men) and an increasing life expectancy, people will need to stay longer in the job market. Entitled “Why are people 50+ not considered a workforce in an aging country?”, the survey shows that 57% of workers will be over 45 by 2040.

To absorb this contingent of senior workforce, companies will have to create consistent policies to reduce barriers to entry and retention of these professionals in the market. Today there is a growing difficulty for the mature generation to enter the job market precisely because of ageism and technological advances.

“What is said about skill in technology is partly true. Mature people use technologies, but we still need to understand a little more about what these technologies are. You don’t have to become a programmer, but it’s worth researching deeper into what the metaverse is, for example,” says Deloitte’s director of diversity, equity and inclusion, José Marcos da Silva, co-author of the book Revolution 50+.

age companies

According to research by Maturi and EY, the companies themselves recognize that they are ageists. Almost 80% of them say that there is a bias against more experienced professionals. But the president of Maturi, Mórris Litvak, says that, little by little, the situation begins to change due to necessity. With the high turnover of professionals, some companies have come to see responsibility, commitment and emotional intelligence as a differential of the 50+ (see more below).

In addition, organizations are keeping an eye on consumers in the so-called silver economy, which is also on the rise. To reach this audience, you need to understand their needs. “That’s why it’s essential to have professionals who know how to communicate and develop products for this audience,” says Litvak, responsible for implementing projects, consulting and training related to the topic at companies such as Credicard, Banco Neon and Kimberly Clark.

The Skills of Employees 50+

Having a diverse team, which can think of various possibilities and markets, has become a great asset for companies to reach an ever-increasing audience. In this scenario, some skills of professionals over 50 years of age came to be seen as strategic for the business. On the list of competencies are commitment, emotional intelligence and experience.

“The most mature employees have among their characteristics the power of persuasion, they pass more confidence and develop a more assertive communication with the customers due to the baggage of life”, says the president of CotaFácil, Ismael Dias. According to him, the company is in the process of hiring ten workers over the age of 50 to work in the payroll telesales area, whose customers are in this age group.

Today with 120 employees, the majority between 18 and 35 years old, the company wants to balance the workforce with more age diversity and inclusion. “Professionals over 50 already know their strengths and weaknesses, their communication skills are more refined and they can be good leaders because of their time in the job market.” In addition, says the executive, these professionals are more committed to the company, bring a corporate culture and reduce turnover.

These are also the characteristics that move the founder and financial director of the Red Fitness gym network, Ellen Fernandes, in search of older professionals. The company already has a relevant share in some areas, such as management positions, where 90% of employees are in this age group. Among physical trainers, however, the representativeness drops to 10%.

“The job market, especially fitness, seeks innovation while looking for experience and professionals with emotional intelligence, which is essential for living with everyday stress and working as part of a team.” In general, says Ellen, older professionals are more responsible for deliveries, without the need for the leader to closely monitor the day to day.

Culture

With a solid agenda of initiatives focused on the theme of diversity and inclusion, PepsiCo created the Golden Years program. The objective is to combat ageism, making room for professionals over 50 years old. Today, more than a thousand people (about 8.3% of the team) in the company belong to this age group and are allocated to all levels and areas. According to the company, the turnover of this public is 49% lower; absenteeism, 27% lower; and engagement, 3% higher.

“For all our opportunities, we seek and value talents who have skills and soft skills that go beyond the technical and can add knowledge with professional and personal experiences”, says Fábio Barbagli, vice president of HR at PepsiCo Brazil. “Professionals 50+, specifically, bring a baggage of experience that is very valuable to us.”

productive exchange

Another company that bet on professionals over 50 years old was Grupo Águia. For the World Cup project, which brings together Stella Barros, Top Service, Gray Line, Lynx Aviação and 4BTS, the culture director, Agatha Abrahão, says that six coordinators were hired, all over 50 years old. “They have strong skills in operations of major events, with a huge curriculum of experience in World Cups and Pan-American Games”, highlights the executive. “It needs a very comprehensive view of scenarios and risks. You have to have a very strong school.”

She says that, as in the project, age diversity has always been organic in the group. The heterogeneity of the team ends up creating informal mentoring between older and younger professionals. “The 50+ also see the opportunity to learn with the younger ones. It’s a productive exchange.”

