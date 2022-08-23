PT alleges that Bolsonaro campaigned during working hours and files a complaint with the TCU | Elections 2022

The complaint was filed on Sunday (21), according to the PT’s legal team. The process has not yet been opened in the TCU system and, therefore, a rapporteur has not yet been chosen.

The PT claims that, in five days of the official electoral campaign, which began on Tuesday (16), Bolsonaro participated in campaign acts during working hours of public offices of the Federal Executive power. That is, during the president’s own working hours.

According to the party, this “means the use of the public machine to promote its electoral campaign”, which, argues the PT, is “prohibited by legislation”.

The PT also states that Bolsonaro should work 8 hours a day and 44 hours a week for federal public administration servers.

“It is inexcusable that the accused [Bolsonaro]by abandoning his powers as President of the Republic, he assumes a completely immoral and unethical posture that has effects not only on his individual competences, but on that of all servants, employees, advisors and collaborators of the Executive Power who carry out normal hours at Palácio do Planalto” , says the PT’s legal team in the complaint.

The party argues that the president’s campaign agendas demonstrate “abandonment of public functions”.

“There is a real chain effect that attacks the public interest, in a clear scenario of abandonment of public functions for the exercise of purely personal interests (the presidential campaign)”, completes the PT.

Party lists possible irregularities

According to the PT, the possible illegalities committed by Bolsonaro when campaigning, supposedly, during business hours are:

failure to comply with the principles of morality and efficiency, mandatory for public servants

abuse of economic power, for using, for one’s own benefit, assets and resources of the public administration