PT leader files suit with TCU against privatization of Petrobras

posted on 08/21/2022 18:49



(credit: Reproduction/Chamber of Deputies)

Federal deputy Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG), leader of the PT in the Chamber, filed a lawsuit with the Federal Audit Court (TCU) to interrupt the privatization process of Petrobras. The action was filed on Friday (19).

The document sent to Justice by Reginaldo asks the TCU to investigate the procedures carried out by the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government to start the sale of the oil company and the responsibility of members of the Executive branch, such as President Bolsonaro himself, the Minister of Mines and Energy Adolfo Sachsida and Economy Minister Paulo Guedes. According to the petition signed by the parliamentarian, there is damage to the treasury and fraud to the laws of the country.

“The model proposed by the government, which has been analyzed by technicians, provides for the conversion of the company’s preferred shares (prioritized in the distribution of dividends, but without voting rights) into common shares (with voting rights at the shareholders’ meeting), a simple and quick share transaction that would be enough to dilute the Union’s participation in the company”, said the congressman in the petition.