PT’s return to power and Bolsonaro’s re-election cause fear in voters







Former President Lula and President Jair Bolsonaro in images of recent events. Photo: Ricardo Stuckert/Disclosure and Alan Santos/PR/Estadão

A large part of the electorate says they are afraid of the return of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to power and the re-election of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The two rivals, who lead the polls of voting intentions, provoke in Brazilians the same feeling of fear of what could happen if they were elected.

The reasons for fear, according to opinion polls, are based on concrete facts in the trajectories of the two candidates. Voters fear that, with Lula, a return to corruption, international alignment with leftist dictatorships and the empowerment of progressive agendas – a delicate topic for conservative segments. With Bolsonaro, the fear is of an increase in poverty, an intensification of hate speech and even a democratic rupture.

Fake news has been used to reinforce the fear voters already have. The mixture of concrete facts with post-truth (the misrepresentation of information that overlaps with the facts themselves) strengthens the negative sentiment in the voter towards both.

A survey carried out by Quaest for Genial Investimentos pointed out that 45% of voters are more afraid of the continuity of the Bolsonaro government; 40% fear the return of the PT. The gap between the two groups dropped from 17 to just five percentage points between June and August. The survey, released last week, does not consider the intention to vote for a specific candidate, but the voter’s feelings at the time of choice.

Researchers estimate that half of the electorate is not loyal to Bolsonaro or Lula, but admits to voting for one because they are afraid of the other. “There are two very influential poles in the mind of Brazilians, and there is a voter who is not passionate about either pole, but ends up staying on one side because they are afraid of what the other represents”, says political scientist Bruno Soller, from the Instituto RealTime Big Data.

According to Soller, Lula’s fear grows with the feeling of corruption returning, international alignment with leftist dictatorships, risk for business, empowerment of issues such as abortion, drugs and LGBTQUIA+ and the fragility in the fight against crime.

HISTORIC

The PT government was marked by corruption scandals, such as the monthly allowance, which involved buying support in Congress. Four members of the PT’s top echelon were arrested, including José Dirceu and José Genoino. After the impeachment of his successor, Dilma Rousseff, Lula himself was imprisoned by Operation Lava Jato, in 2018, accused of receiving bribes from construction companies in exchange for favors in the government. The cases against him were dropped, but due to procedural failures.

As president, Lula aligned himself with Hugo Chávez in Venezuela and with dictatorships in Africa, such as that of Omar Bongo in Gabon and Teodoro Obiang in Equatorial Guinea. He also made alliances with Gaddafi in Libya and José Eduardo dos Santos in Angola.

The fear of Bolsonaro among voters, on the other hand, is associated with the worsening of the living conditions of the poorest, in the intensification of hate speech against minorities, in the lack of preparation to command crises such as the pandemic, in democratic rupture and in international isolation. .

Bolsonaro ends his four-year term as a pariah for ignoring global forums. An ally of Donald Trump, he did not recognize the election of Joe Biden in the United States at first and had a direct clash with French President Emmanuel Macron, involving environmental issues.

In the pandemic, he denied the disease that killed more than 680 people in Brazil and was against vaccination. The Federal Supreme Court (STF) is investigating a fake news network operated by its direct allies to attack its opponents. In the economy, Bolsonaro ends his four years in office with a record number of people in poverty.

INSECURITY

One of the most traditional MDB politicians, former Rio Grande do Sul governor Pedro Simon says that Bolsonaro’s unpredictable behavior and radical stance reinforce voters’ fears of a second term. “We look at Bolsonaro, we see that he is a person who does not pass a psychotechnic (test). He is a person we don’t trust.”

Lula, in turn, in Simon’s assessment, provokes fear by sending out dubious signals. “In the first place, he was not acquitted, the process was annulled, but the matter was not clarified. Second, this interrogation by Lula… Bringing in as his deputy a person he said horrible things about back there is a great interrogation”, he declared.

“For Lula, the most complicated and sensitive area is the issue of fighting corruption and the PT’s performance during the term of his successor, which did not bring good results”, added political scientist and professor at Insper Leandro Consentino.

STRATEGY

Provoking fear in the electorate has always been a strategy of election campaign marketers. The difference now is that, for the first time, a former president is in dispute against the current one. Lula and Bolsonaro are the two greatest political leaders in the country, both have supporters and their managements and stories arouse uncertainties in voters about which Lula or Bolsonaro will come in this possible new term.

After working on 91 major campaigns across the country, political scientist Antonio Lavareda says that fear is one of the emotional tools used by candidates to reinforce feelings of anger and anxiety. “Brazilians are insecure about their future, about the future of their families. This arouses anxiety and leads people to reevaluate previous choices,” he said.

In 1989, the then president of the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp), Mário Amato, caused controversy by saying that 800,000 businessmen would leave the country if Lula won. In 1995, Fernando Henrique Cardoso’s campaign took advantage of the success of the Real Plan to spread the fear of a return to inflation. The 2002 dispute was marked by actress Regina Duarte, in José Serra’s campaign. “I’m afraid,” she said, regarding Lula. In 2014, PT Dilma Rousseff’s propaganda announced that Marina Silva’s proposal (then in the PSB, now in the Rede), to give autonomy to the Central Bank would take food off the family’s table. PT’s fake news helped to overthrow the adversary.

This year’s “campaign of fear” re-edited Regina Duarte. On Tuesday, 16, she, who was Bolsonaro’s Secretary of Culture, said that the president “is an example of democracy for the world”. “As in 2002, I’m afraid (of Lula)!”, repeated the actress.

On the other hand, deputy André Janones (Avante-MG), who has a strong presence on social media, has jumped into Lula’s digital campaign and has referred to Bolsonaro as a “future prisoner”.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.