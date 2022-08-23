Putin must abandon plans to conquer Ukraine to negotiate peace, says German chancellor

“We will not accept a peace that the Government, Parliament and people of Ukraine cannot accept,” Scholz said at a meeting with citizens on the occasion of the opening day of the Chancellery in Berlin, according to the Spanish news agency EFE.

Scholz claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin started the conflict with the “clear intention” of annexing the neighboring country in part or in whole.

With the invasion launched on February 24 this year, Putin broke with a decades-old agreement in Europe not to change borders by force, said the head of the German government.

Scholz said Russia must understand that Western sanctions will not be lifted until a “fair deal” is reached with Ukraine.

“But we’re not there yet,” said the Social Democrat leader, who heads a coalition executive with the Greens and Liberals.

Scholz also said he would continue to speak with Putin, while acknowledging that conversations with the Russian leader are complicated, even if they are not held at “seven-meter-long tables” but over the phone.

“You have to be clear and not be intimidated,” he said, after referring to the long table Putin has used in meetings with Western leaders.

Asked by a meeting participant whether the war could not have been avoided with a less belligerent NATO stance, Scholz said that Putin had already planned the invasion of Ukraine for at least a year or two.

The German Chancellor recalled that in his last conversation with Putin, he said that the Russian President knew that Ukraine’s accession to NATO was not on the agenda.

He said he repeated that message at the press conference after the meeting so that Russia would not use it as an argument for war.

“With the Ukrainian President [Volodymyr Zelensky] we had an agreement on a path that would have led to the dissolution of this concern”, he said, referring that everything was overcome with the outbreak of the war.

“NATO has never been a threat to Russia,” he said.

Scholz added that there was no reason for the war, other than Putin’s public declaration that Belarus and Ukraine are not real states, and must belong to Russia, which he called “totally absurd”.

The war exposed Europe’s dependence on Russian energy, including Germany, which canceled the second direct gas pipeline with Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.

Recently, Scholz argued that reducing dependence on Russian gas involves a pipeline that transports gas from Portugal through Spain and France to the rest of Europe.

A few days away from completing six months, the number of civilian and military casualties in the conflict is unknown, but several sources, including the UN, have warned that it will be high.

The war also caused 12 million refugees and internally displaced people.

The European Union and countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom or Japan have enacted successive packages of sanctions against Russian interests and provided Ukraine with weapons.

Credits: Frog 24.

