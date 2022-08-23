Qatar arrests workers after protests and fuels mistrust ahead of World Cup

Foreigners working on construction sites in Qatar, host of the World Cup, were detained following a protest held to collect months of back wages. According to the Associated Press news agency, at least 60 foreigners were arrested after the demonstration and some of them were deported by the local government.

This fact fuels the concern that has been aroused since the Arab country was chosen by FIFA to host this year’s World Cup. A survey carried out by the British newspaper The Guardian showed that, from the beginning of the works to host the tournament – ​​one of the main sporting events in the world – until June last year, more than 6,000 migrant workers died.





The protest took place a week ago, on the 14th of August. The group of workers demonstrated in the capital, Doha, in front of the offices of Al Bandary International Group, a conglomerate that operates in the fields of construction, real estate, hotels and food services, among other areas. Videos show an avenue blocked by protesters.

According to human rights consultancy Equidem, some of the foreigners had not been paid for seven months. “Is this really the reality that is coming to light?” asked Mustafa Qadri, Equidem’s executive director, worried about the failure to deliver on a promise made by Qatar that it would better treat migrant workers.

When expressing its opinion on the case in a statement, the government reported that “several protesters were detained for violating public security laws.” In addition, it confirmed that Al Bandary was owing payments, but stated that the Ministry of Labor will bear the arrears.





“The company was being investigated by the authorities for not paying salaries related to the incident, and further steps will now be taken to set a deadline to settle the payments of salaries that were not met,” the government said, without giving details on the situation in where the detained workers are.

According to Equidem, the police took the protesters to a detention center where they are suffering from stifling heat, without air conditioning. This week, the thermometers marked 41°C in Doha. The police reportedly said that “if they can protest in the heat, they can sleep without air conditioning”, as reported by Mustafa Qadri.



Find out what innovations the World Cups have already brought to football



