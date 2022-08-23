Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter works in a flower shop earning R$40 an hour, says newspaper | World

The eldest daughter of Prince Edward, son of Queen Elizabeth II, would be working in a flower shop in the United Kingdom earning a salary of 7.80 euros per hour worked (approximately R$40), according to the English newspaper “The Sun”.
Lady Louise would be looking for a temp job for the summer (normal habit among European teenagers) before entering the college she chose to apply and do. Although palace aides have not revealed the results of her tests, the queen’s granddaughter will attend St. Andrews University.
The 18-year-old is 16th in line to the throne.
Members of the royal family make an appearance on the famous balcony during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration (Photo: Aaron Chown/POOL/via AP)
The newspaper heard from some people who passed Lady Louise inside the establishment.
“She is very modest, sweet, polite and considerate of customers. Lady Louise seemed to be loving her work,” said one of the customers.
Among the duties planned for the young royalty are pruning the plants, helping customers and serving them.