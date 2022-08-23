Queiroga: vaccines bought by Brazil ‘have no power to control’ monkeypox outbreak – News

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said this Monday (22) that the 50,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine (monkeypox) purchased by Brazil “do not have the power to control this outbreak” in the country.

The quantity was acquired from the Danish laboratory Bavarian Nordic, through the revolving fund of PAHO (Pan American Health Organization), and should arrive in Brazil in September. Each person receives two doses, which means that 25,000 Brazilians can be immunized.

“These vaccines are there to protect health professionals who deal directly with contaminated material,” the minister said at a press conference.

According to Queiroga, there is no need to immunize all health professionals because “the vast majority of them do not deal with this situation”.

The minister also dismissed the need for mass immunization against monkeypox at this time, saying that the epidemiological scenario does not point in that direction.

Present at the press conference, the representative of PAHO in Brazil, Socorro Gross, added that the immunizer that is being used globally as a tool to face the advance of monkeypox was developed for human smallpox, a disease that has already been eradicated.

For this reason, there have been no efficacy tests, but it is a safe vaccine.

“The importance of this right now is that countries that are using the vaccine are developing evidence to identify the effectiveness for this vaccine. [doença]which is from the orthopoxvirus family, but it’s different.”

There are indications that the Bavarian Nordic vaccine may offer a degree of protection against monkeypox. But it is not yet known how effective and how long immunity lasts.

The main preventive measure to protect against monkeypox virus infection is to avoid skin contact, especially with people who have the disease and have skin lesions.

Socorro Grosso says that, in addition, it is necessary to make an immediate diagnosis and isolation of confirmed cases.





Recently, the director-general of the WHO (World Health Organization), Tedros Adhanom, said that Bavarian Nordic vaccine stocks are limited, of about 16 million doses, and many of them have not even been bottled.

The Brazilian government is trying to acquire more doses, but the fact that the company does not have a representative in the country is an obstacle, since all negotiations must be carried out through PAHO.

On Friday (19), Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) facilitated the arrival of immunizers in Brazil, overturn the registration requirement for these and also for medicines used in the treatment of patients with severe monkeypox.

In recent days, Brazil has become the third country in the world in number of confirmed cases of infection with the monkeypox virus, with 3,788 notifications until this Sunday (21).

Ahead are the United States (14,595) and Spain (6,192).



