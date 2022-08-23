Rafaella Justus displays 9 luxury souvenirs for her birthday

The girl Rafaella Justus showed what were the souvenirs of her 13th birthday party

Rafaella Justus celebrated the arrival of his 13th birthday in style! The girl is the daughter of the presenter Ticiane Pinheiro and the businessman Roberto Justus. She is the only fruit of their relationship. The marriage ended in 2013, but the celebrities maintain a good relationship.

Officially, Rafa turned 13 on July 21. On the date, she was traveling with her father’s family. Accompanied by her stepmother, the digital influencer Ana Paula Siebert, and younger sister Vicky, two years old, she got a beautiful party. The first celebration took place at a water park in Florida, United States.

As soon as she returned from the trip, Mom Tici already organized a little party! Alongside his three-year-old sister Manuella and his stepfather, the journalist César Trallithe birthday girl blew out more candles. Rafaella Justus was welcomed with a delicious cake and a family party as soon as she arrived in Brazil.

The party was even reserved for last Friday (19), when it was possible to gather family and friends. The luxurious decoration of the anniversary was themed around the city of London, England. The decoration, made by a set designer requested by many artists, included several references from the Land of the Queen.

Among the souvenirs that the guests took home, Rafaella Justus chose nine beautiful options. To enjoy later, everyone was presented with cookies. gourmet. The sweets were packed in boxes shaped like London double-decker buses and telephone booths. Bem-casados ​​and other goodies were also distributed in two decorated tins.

The main memory of the party was thought of the birthday girl’s friends. Ticiane Pinheiro made a point of showing every detail on her social networks. Inside a kind of backpack, Rafinha’s guests received a notebook, case and bottle of alcohol gel, all decorated with the theme of the party. “The cutest souvenir for school!” Mom wrote.

Tell us what you think!