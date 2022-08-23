Rare species cub born in zoo after father’s death

A baby red panda, an endangered species, was born at the Hertfordshire Zoo in the UK. The little one, nicknamed Little Red, (vermelhinho, translated into Portuguese), came into the world in July 2022 and the news was released last week, with shades of “miracle”.

The baby was born to Tilly the bear and Nam Pang the bear, but on a sad note: the father died a month before the cub was born.

Before pregnancy, the couple was accompanied by an international breeding program. However, no puppies have been conceived in the last four years.

Two weeks after the death of her partner, Tilly began to retreat to the shelter and then the puppy was born, after 14 days.

The birth of the red panda bear is considered a hope for the species, according to the zoo.

Red pandas are classified as endangered, due to hunting and the loss of their habitat.

They are typically found in mountain forests in China, India, Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar. Less than 2,500 specimens of the species live in the world, the entity said.

“To his memory and legacy, this birth is more than we ever expected. The arrival of Little Red creates a beautiful ending to a tragic and moving story that shocked the community in the month of June,” said Aaron Whitnall, zoo operations coordinator.

Keepers have not yet been able to determine the sex of Little Red, but it is predicted that they will be able to do so when the bear is six months old.