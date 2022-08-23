RECORD! ‘House of Dragon’ premiere has the biggest audience of the year and HBO

The launch of ‘The Dragon’s House‘ (‘House of the Dragon’), which took place this past Sunday (22) on HBO, was a great success for the company, especially with fans thirsty for more material from ‘game of Thrones‘.

According to Samba TV, which usually calculates audience numbers and viewing in streaming, the premiere of the first episode of ‘house of dragon‘ brought in a whopping 2.6 million viewers in the US.

These numbers simply represent the largest premiere audience of any cable TV or premium streaming in 2022, and it is also worth noting that Samba TV only takes into account data from Smart TVs, with the real value being much higher.

THE HBO the focus for the rest of the week is the number of 6 million viewers considering all available platforms (HBO cable, HBO Max, etc.), which should be reached, according to analysts.

Recalling that the gigantic number of audience of ‘The Dragon’s House‘ surpasses other titles from HBO itself in 2022, such as the new season of Euphoria or the fourth season of ‘Stranger Things‘ from Netflix.

The story is set 200 years before of events in ‘game of Thrones‘ and follows Daenerys’ ancestors as House Targaryen collapses. The plot is based on the novel ‘Fire & Blood’in George RR Martinwho also enters as a creator alongside Ryan J. Condal.

The cast has Olivia Cookewho will play Alicent Hightower, the beautiful daughter of the Hand of the King; Emma D’Arcy will be Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Viserys’ eldest daughter; Matt Smith he will be Prince Daemon Targaryen, younger brother of the King; Paddy Considine it will be King Viserys; Fabien Frankel it will be Ser Criston Cole, member of King Viserys I Targaryen’s guard; Rhys Ifans it will be Otto Hightower, Hand of the King; Steve Toussaint it will be Lord Corlys Velaryon, the Sea Serpent; Eve Best it will be Princess Rhaenys Velaryon; Sonoya Mizuno it will be Mysaria, one of the most trusted (and most unlikely) allies of Prince Daemon Targaryen, heir to the throne; and Graham McTavish on an undisclosed role; and Milly Alcock and Emily Carey will be the young Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower, respectively.

