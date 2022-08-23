Redmi 10C: good battery and gaming basic phone | Analysis / Review

The Redmi 10C was launched in June in Brazil along with the 10A and they are Xiaomi’s new bets for Brazilians looking for a good basic cell phone. Of course, the official price is always salty around here and the novelty came for more than R$ 1,600, while it can be found in retail via the marketplace for almost half that amount. Is it worth the investment? Let’s find out.
The 10C is a turbocharged version of the 10A. This one is bigger than the cheapest model in the line, despite having a very similar design. It is a cell phone made of plastic with a drop notch and a rear camera block that houses the sensor in an unusual position. The 6.7-inch screen has an IPS LCD panel with low brightness and a refresh rate of only 60 Hz, while the single speaker is not the most powerful and distorts at maximum volume.
The performance is due to the combination of Snapdragon 680 with 4 GB of RAM. It uses 2GB of storage to expand the RAM, but it still struggles with multitasking and can’t hold many apps running in the background. In benchmarks we have scores similar to others with the same hardware and the Redmi 10C even does well in heavier games.
The Redmi 10C’s 5,000 mAh battery performs well and guarantees autonomy for the whole day with ease. It supports 18W fast charging, but comes with only 10W charger in the box that takes almost 3 hours to fully charge. Also, short cooldowns are quite slow and we only recover 8% in 15 minutes.
The photographic set is made up of only two cameras: the main one has a 50 MP sensor and the secondary one is just a 2 MP camera for background blur. This high resolution sensor is underutilized by the rest of the hardware and software. You’ll need patience to get good shots, especially when HDR doesn’t automatically activate. The night mode is efficient and really makes a difference, while the blur mode doesn’t always get it right. The camcorder records in Full HD and has a drop in fluidity in dark places, there are not so many shakes, the focus is agile, but the stereo sound capture is muffled.
Worth to buy? If you are a Xiaomi fan and did not like the Redmi 10A, the 10C may be the ideal option for you. To check out all the details, just follow the full analysis at the link below:
Redmi 10C was launched in June 2022 in Brazil for less than BRL 1,699but below you will find more attractive offers on Xiaomi’s basics: