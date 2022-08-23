Redmi 10C: good battery and gaming basic phone | Analysis / Review

The Redmi 10C was launched in June in Brazil along with the 10A and they are Xiaomi’s new bets for Brazilians looking for a good basic cell phone. Of course, the official price is always salty around here and the novelty came for more than R$ 1,600, while it can be found in retail via the marketplace for almost half that amount. Is it worth the investment? Let’s find out.

The 10C is a turbocharged version of the 10A. This one is bigger than the cheapest model in the line, despite having a very similar design. It is a cell phone made of plastic with a drop notch and a rear camera block that houses the sensor in an unusual position. The 6.7-inch screen has an IPS LCD panel with low brightness and a refresh rate of only 60 Hz, while the single speaker is not the most powerful and distorts at maximum volume.

The performance is due to the combination of Snapdragon 680 with 4 GB of RAM. It uses 2GB of storage to expand the RAM, but it still struggles with multitasking and can’t hold many apps running in the background. In benchmarks we have scores similar to others with the same hardware and the Redmi 10C even does well in heavier games.