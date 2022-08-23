Registration is open, see how to participate

One of the largest companies in the beverage sector in the country, Coca-Cola FEMSA Brasil, has vacancies for its Internship and Trainee Program 2023. There are several vacancies for both modalities in positions such as IT, HR, supply and commercial, with start scheduled for next year.

Want to know more information about vacancies and how to participate in opportunities? So keep following us below to see everything we’ve put together especially for you!

Information about vacancies

The Coca-Cola program, called #SomosMais, will begin in January of next year and will last for two years. The purpose of the action, according to the company’s Human Resources director, Cristiane Yamamoto, is to train new leaders of people committed in the future to fulfilling the mission of refreshing consumers anywhere and anytime.

In all, there are 28 vacancies available for internships and 5 for trainees. Regarding the requirements, the company is looking for people who:

Have completed graduation in any area between 2019 and 2022 for trainee vacancies;

Expected completion by December 2024, in addition to being available to work in person in regions where the company is headquartered, in the case of interns.

Furthermore, both programs are available to students of all higher education backgrounds, whether bachelor’s, technologist or licentiate. Despite this, it is always good to take a look at the courses required in each of the vacancies.

Among the benefits, those selected will receive a health plan, Christmas kit, meal and food vouchers, online therapy, life insurance, transportation vouchers and the trailers also receive profit sharing in the company.

How to apply for the Coca-Cola program?

The selection process will take place between August and November, containing several selection stages. In this way, candidates will be evaluated to be correctly directed to areas that best suit their profile and interest. To apply, just access the official program link: https://bityli.com/FwujwnY and apply until the 13th of September.

On the website it is also possible to check other information about the program, see all the benefits offered by the company, learn about the experience of other employees who started working as interns or trainees, among other things. In case of doubts, the interested party can still access the “contact us” tab to know any other information they need. Good luck!

