Revealed the first cargo plane in the history of Gol, which will fly to Mercado Livre





Starting a new moment in its history, Gol Linhas Aéreas revealed today, August 22, its first cargo aircraft in 20 years of operations. The revealed jet, which has the Brazilian registration PS-GFA (msn 34965), will be one of six aircraft of the model already confirmed by Gol until 2023 – under the contract with Mercado Livre, there is the possibility of including six more jets by 2025.

The aircraft will fly on different routes across the country, on demand from the marketplace Argentine who has a strong presence in Brazil. Visually, the aircraft will be characterized by an intense yellow and the Mercado Livre logo highlighted on the fuselage and vertical stabilizer.

The inaugural flight of the operation to Mercado Livre is scheduled for September 1, departing Guarulhos, according to a survey carried out by AEROIN. The first routes will be to Fortaleza, Teresina and São Luis, with almost all flights operated during the night and dawn.

The first six planes

All Boeing 737-800s in the operation have previously flown with passengers on Gol and will be converted to the BCF (Boeing Converted Freighter) version and will have the capacity to carry up to 24 tons. The aircraft that will make up the first batch of Gol cargo jets are as follows:

– MSN 34965 – Manufactured in 2007, it flew on Gol as PR-GTP. He returned to Brazil on July 22 and was registered PS-GFA (aircraft presented in this article).

– MSN 34279 – Manufactured in 2006, it flew before in Gol as PR-GTF. It is currently in the process of converting to a freighter and is registered as N272GE. When you return to Brazil, you will be registered PS-GFB.





– MSN 34275 – Manufactured in 2008, it flew on Webjet and is still in Gol as PR-GGD. According to data from FlightRadar24, the plane follows the company’s regular network.

– MSN 34964 – Manufactured in 2007, it still flies for Gol as PR-GTO. According to data from FlightRadar24, the plane follows the company’s regular network.

– MSN 35065 – Manufactured in 2008, it still flies for Gol as PR-GGK. According to data from FlightRadar24, the plane follows the company’s regular network.

– MSN 36146 – Manufactured in 2007, it was flown by Gol as PR-GTQ, but has been in storage since February. In June, it flew to Costa Rica, where it does maintenance, before being converted. This must receive the registration PS-GFC.



