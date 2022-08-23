Rio de Janeiro will have TIM’s 5G coverage in 160 neighborhoods, says Griselli

As of this Sunday night, TIM intends to activate the 5G signal in Rio de Janeiro and promises to arrive with a presence, as it did in São Paulo. According to the operator, the capital will have coverage in 160 districts, equivalent to about 80% of the population, where they will have 628 antennas prepared for the new technology.

“We are covering coverage above the regulatory limit. São Paulo was the first capital where we are covering 100% of the neighborhoods. In Rio, the city where we are the leading brand after acquiring customers from Oi, we will cover 160 neighborhoods on Sunday night,” said Alberto Griselli in an interview with Globo.

According to the executive, it is time to convince consumers to migrate to 5G and having network coverage throughout the city plays an important role in this strategy. He states that the coverage makes the choice of the customer much easier, as it gives the guarantee that he will be able to use the service in the city.

“[…] When it comes to coverage, the geographic issue of neighborhoods is very relevant. So that you don’t have that catch business in the South Zone and not in Barra, it works everywhere”, he says.

In the interview, Griselli also answered important questions about the use of the operator’s technology. When asked if it will be necessary to change the chip to access 5G, although he did not answer clearly, he explained that the pre-launch 5G works on the frequency that the operator already had, the 5G DSS, which shared the frequency with 4G.

“Now, we come in with new 3.5 GHz frequencies that we bought. It’s a new highway entirely dedicated to 5G. Then you have a very high speed performance”, he explains.

The executive also explained that it is not necessary to migrate the plan to access TIM’s 5G network, requiring only what he calls a 5G booster, which, for now, is being offered for postpaid plans. But he says that the next step is to get to the control and prepaid plans.

Alberto Griseli was also asked about the difference that occurs in the speed of the 5G internet in the centers and peripheral areas of the city, something that happened in São Paulo.

Provocatively, he said that these differences occur with clients of his competitors, who are concentrating coverage in downtown neighborhoods. “If you were a TIM customer, it would be different. We cover the city center and outlying areas. Consumers should have a few weeks of patience, as we turn on the network and then the optimization work begins. Then the business works”, he stated.

In São Paulo, for example, of the 1,500 antennas they have in the city, according to the Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, 1,000 are from TIM, which corresponds to twice the number of its two competitors (Vivo and Claro). He adds that “We are the only operator covering 160 neighborhoods in Rio. We will have 628 antennas in the city”.