Rodrigo Mussi speaks after his mother’s interview for ‘Sunday Spectacular’ – Famosos

After the interview that Mara Lcia Abro de Carvalho, Rodrigo Mussi’s mother, gave to RecordTV’s ‘Domingo Espetacular’, the ex-bbb came to social media to comment on what was said.

During the report, Mara said that she had actually asked her son for R$50,000 after he left BBB22, but it was for her to pay a loan she had made so he could take a trip to Australia.

However, Rodrigo said that was a lie. ‘I would really like to come here and say yes my mom has always been by my side and yes she helped me when I went to Australia but sadly THAT NEVER HAPPENED’, he wrote on Twitter.

‘If one day [ela] want to redeem yourself from some mistake in life, do it based on the truth and with an open heart, assuming your mistakes… sensitive. Wow, I try to overcome and live’, continued the outburst.

At the end of the messages posted, Rodrigo explains that it is difficult to have to go public and have to talk about his own mother, and that he wants to have peace from now on. ‘It is inhumane to have to come out in public to say this kind of intimacy about my own mother. No more characters that never existed, selfishness and lies. I want peace! For me, for her, for us!’, he concluded.

