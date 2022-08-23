Ronaldo praises match between Grmio and Cruzeiro: ‘Srie A quality’

photo: Reproduction Ronaldo TV Ronaldo highly praised the clash between Grmio and Cruzeiro

Majority partner of SAF Cruzeiro, Ronaldo praised the duel between the celestial club and Grmio and said that it was a match with Serie A quality. Tricolor Gacho and Cruzeiro drew 2-2 this Sunday (21/8), at Arena do Grmio , in a game valid for the 25th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.



In live on its channel on Twitch, Ronaldo TV, this Monday (22/8), Fenmeno spared no praise for the confrontation between the traditional teams of Brazilian football. It is worth noting that Ronaldo did not follow the match at the stadium, as he is currently in Europe.

“Game, no guys. Game. It was a game. I watched it on TV yesterday, man, the Grmio team is also very tidy, competitive, aggressive. It was really like some said, as coach Roger (Machado) said. game of the year in Serie B in terms of quality, intensity and aggression”, said the majority partner of SAF do Cruzeiro, who continued praising the match.

“Very quality game, Serie A type, busy, intense, with many chances of goals, alternating the control of the game. It was a great duel with Grmio to show that this Serie B is really at a very high level, especially with the big clubs that are in the second division”, scored Fenmeno.

Cruzeiro is the leader of Serie B with 54 points in 25 games, ten goals ahead of vice-leader Bahia. Grmio, the team that starred, along with Raposa, in the duel praised by Ronaldo, is in third place with the same 44 points. J Vasco closes the G4 with 42.

Fight in the game between Grmio and Cruzeiro

Ronaldo praised the football played by Grmio and Cruzeiro, but made a point of showing his indignation at the behavior of Grêmio fans.