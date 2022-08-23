Rosalía performs in São Paulo and organizers make a curious recommendation: understand – Emais

Spanish singer Rosalía performs in São Paulo Photo: Instagram/@rosalia.vt

The singer Rosalia presents itself in Sao Paulo this Monday, 22, in Unimed Space. The recommendations made by the organizers of the show are that spectators do not bring firearms, bladed weapons, video camcorders and other objects that could be dangerous at the time of the show.

However, one of the prohibitions is quite curious: it is forbidden for fans of the Spanish singer to wear helmets. And this restriction has a very compelling reason: on the cover of Rosalía’s newest album, entitled Motomami, the singer appears wearing a black helmet. Organizers, predicting that fans may want to honor the singer by carrying the object in question, have already banned the use of helmets at the time of the show.

Rosalía’s recent work is an album with “frantic and overloaded reflections about fame, sex and heartbreak”, according to the singer, who explained on her social media. It’s a project that has meaning through the words on the album. motorcycle, which means difficult, in Japanese, represents the aggressive side of women and Mom, it is the connection with nature.

Rosalía is also one of the attractions of the Global Citizen Festival, next to names like Mariah Carey, Metallica and Jonas Brothers. The event will take place in New York, United States, on September 24th.