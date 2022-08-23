Samara Felippo breaks down in tears when exposing perrengue as a solo mother: “Don’t give up”

Samara Felippo breaks down in tears during a deep outburst on social media to expose perrengues she suffers as a single mother

This Monday (22), Samara Felippo used her Instagram to make a touching rant about being a single mother. She was grateful for the support she receives from friends in difficult times in raising Alicia, 13, and Laura, nine.

“I came to talk because now that I’m emotional, I think it’s important to pass this on. Yesterday, Sunday, I had an appointment that was very important for me to be there. But I couldn’t leave my daughters anywhere!” the actress began.

She even insisted that followers call their friends for a moment of leisure. “AND I just wanted to say how important it is for you to support a mother, even if you know she doesn’t go, ask her out, don’t give up!

“Yesterday I had support from two friends which was very important to me and I need to make that clear! For them and for everyone else I know that if they have it free, and I need it, I know I can count on it. We know who our people are!” completed Samara Felippo, through tears.

EITA

Last week, the actress Samara Felippo gave a nod to a follower after receiving an unpleasant criticism on her social media profile.

It’s just that, after sharing more sensual clicks and even having fun in the company of friends, the artist received a barrage of criticism. One of her followers even asked what her ex-husband (the father of her daughters) thought of her new phase.