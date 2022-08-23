Samara Felippo vents about solo motherhood and quotes her ex-husband, Leandrinho: ‘Don’t create’ | celebrities



Samara Felippo and her daughters, Lara and Alicia – Reproduction/Instagram

Published 08/23/2022 09:02 | Updated 08/23/2022 09:07

Rio – Samara Felippo, 43, used social networks last Monday to vent about her solo motherhood. On Instagram, the actress also answered some questions from her followers and said that she does not receive help from her ex-husband, Leandrinho, with whom she has daughters Alicia, 13, and Lara, 9.

“Yesterday I had an appointment that was very important for me to be there, but I couldn’t leave my daughters anywhere. I had the support of two friends and it was very important. [a mãe solo], call out, don’t give up. Offer help, don’t wait for her to ask for it,” the emotional actress said in stories.

Later, Samara answered some questions from followers in a moment of interaction on the social network and mentioned her ex-husband. “Doesn’t the girls’ father help?”, asked an internet user. “The father doesn’t help. And no, he doesn’t create together. He lives in the United States”, said the artist.

Samara and Leandrinho separated in 2013, after five years of marriage. “I spent about a year trying to get back on my feet, but everyone has their time, their demands and their pains. It’s important for us to grieve the separation to have the strength to continue. But today I don’t feel it. I’m very well, thank you”, said she, who is currently married to Elídio Santana.