Sampaoli analyzes who has the best team between Palmeiras and Flamengo

Coach Jorge Sampaoli, who coached Santos and Atlético-MG between 2019 and 2020, addressed the qualities of two of the country’s top teams: Palmeiras and Flamengo.

In participation in SporTV’s “Bem, Amigos”, the Argentine, who has been without a club since leaving Olympique de Marseille, praised the organization of the Paulistas, but said that the Cariocas have an “elite” squad.

“In Brazil, there are very different teams. Palmeiras consolidated a style, and Flamengo always has an elite squad”, started Sampaoli on the SporTV program.

“The collective organization of Palmeiras, without making such excellent signings, generated a level of commitment in different aspects: technique, tactics… It’s quite competitive. It’s very difficult to play against Palmeiras”, he continued.

When talking about Flamengo, the Argentine did not understand how the team, currently coached by Dorival Júnior, came to be at the bottom of the Brazilian Championship table – today, the club is in 3rd place.

“Flamengo, due to the quality of its players, has such a strong sequence of attacks that it seems illogical to me that they were in 14th place in the table. When a coach thinks that players need to adapt to his style and doesn’t get the best out of them, I think it’s a failed job. I keep thinking that football is not for the coaches, it’s for the players”, he said.

“Balanced Match”

Sampaoli also made an “x-ray” of the duel between paulistas and cariocas that took place yesterday, at Allianz Parque, which ended in 1 to 1.

“It was a decisive game where Flamengo chose to play with an alternative team, while Palmeiras entered with an organized scheme that has been working for a long time. It was a very balanced match and with many neutral duels in the midfield. If Flamengo if he won, he could touch the table. Palmeiras played with the advantage.”