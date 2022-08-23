Sampaoli explains Galo’s departure in 2021 and comments on the next stage of his career

photo: Damien Meyer / AFP Sampaoli is looking for a new club on the market Coach Jorge Sampaoli spoke again about his departure from the Atltico, which took place in February 2021. In an interview with SporTV’s “Bem, Amigos” program, the Argentine commander cited Olympique de Marseille’s proposal and highlighted that the pandemic of COVID-19 made it impossible for an identity to be created between him and the alvinegra fans, as the games were being held behind closed doors.

Sampaoli commanded the athletic in 44 games, with 25 wins, nine draws and 10 defeats. The coach, who took over Galo shortly after the vexatious elimination in the Copa do Brasil by Afogados, from Pernambuco, ended the job with the Minas Gerais title and a spot in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. To leave the alvinegro club, he paid a fine of R$ 4.3 million provided for in the contract.

“On the topic of Atltico, we had conversations with the sporting director, Rodrigo Caetano, for whom I have a lot of respect. We talked about Hulk, Nacho, who were hired to compete with Flamengo. the competition was palm trees and Flamengo, and we needed to give it a much more ambitious touch-up. And I put myself as extremely ambitious,” he said.

“They came (the reinforcements), but at this moment Marseille came and the possibility of returning to Europe. It happened with Atltico what did not happen with Santos, which was the identity with the fans because of the pandemic, a very atypical year. (There wasn’t that connection with the Atlético fans), the pandemic didn’t let up. It was a very atypical year. I arrived with the state already started”, he added.

After his last cycle in France, the Argentine chose to leave Olympique de Marseille. The team was runner-up in Ligue 1, losing the title to billionaire PSG, team of Neymar, Mbapp and Messi. Despite the great work, Sampaoli was dissatisfied with OM’s lack of ambition in the market.