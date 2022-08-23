Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro hands-on: still a classic?

Update: Read our full Galaxy Watch 5 Pro review! Samsung’s game plan for the Summer 2022 Unpacked event appears to be “refine, not rebuild”. Rather than reimagining its smartwatches and foldables from the ground up, it’s improving existing designs to add power and longevity where it’s needed most. The Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro are great examples, and we had the chance to spend some time with the new wearables. Here are just some of our first impressions.

familiar faces

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

If you strap the Galaxy Watch 4 on one wrist and the Galaxy Watch 5 on the other – as we did – you might have a hard time telling them apart. One thing is for sure, the physical panel is well and truly dead. Instead, the Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro have a digital ring if you want to quickly navigate up or down through menus. This isn’t a new feature – it’s been around since the days of the Galaxy Watch Active – but it feels more refined with each new generation.

Aside from the corresponding controls, the Galaxy Watch 5 series feels familiar. The standard model comes in two sizes, 40mm and 44mm, which perfectly match the previous generation. If you opt for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, it’s slightly larger at 45mm, but we’ve noticed the change in build materials more than the increase in size during our short time with the watches. The premium smartwatch adopts a titanium construction instead of the Galaxy Watch 5’s Armor Aluminum, but both are tough as nails.

The Galaxy Watch 5 series is ready for adventure, but no matter the conditions – or the model – you’ll need to use the digital ring for navigation.

We didn’t get much of a chance to test durability, but Samsung has also moved from a Gorilla Glass DX display to a new sapphire crystal for both Galaxy Watch 5 models. You’ll also get an IP68 rating and MIL-STD-810G durability rating on all aspects, which should offer tranquility to those who do not venture.

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

One of the few differences you might notice with the Galaxy Watch 5 series is the updated rear sensor. The new “BioActive Senor” is intended to provide better skin contact, allowing for more accurate measurements of body temperature and heart rate. It feels a little different in the hand, but you probably won’t notice the difference when it’s stuck – we certainly don’t.

Also familiar are the watch faces available from Samsung. We’ve got to wade through some brand-new options, but there are plenty of old favorites in case you have an option from a previous Galaxy Watch. Likewise, the processor that is at the heart of the Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro is the same Exynos chip found in their predecessor.

Wear OS is growing

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

The Samsung-Google Wear OS partnership is pretty solid at this point, with the Galaxy Watch 5 series based on the Galaxy Watch 4 software. Samsung’s previous generation smartwatches didn’t support Google Assistant out of the box, but newer models do, so you can send Bixby to the pasture right away. Voice navigation via Google Maps is another great feature – not entirely new to Wear OS, but an update on the vibration directions that were added to the Galaxy Watch 4 series earlier this year.

Some of the best updates to the Galaxy Watch 5 come from Samsung’s updated sensors. The more accurate readings give you a better view of your sleep, including sleep stages, breathing rates and blood oxygen levels, which Samsung can use to create a personalized sleep training plan. We haven’t worn (or slept) the watch long enough to know exactly how sleep training works, but we’ll try it as soon as we get a chance.

There are also some new features that seem to be exclusive to the Galaxy Watch 5 series. For example, you can add GPX files to your Galaxy Watch for the first time, which means you can record your walking or running route to share with other enthusiasts. fitness. You can also take routes from friends if you want to beat their time. We weren’t able to get away with the watch during our practice session, but we’re sure to see how it stacks up against competitors like Garmin.

If you end your adventure anywhere other than where you started, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro even has a trackback feature that can guide you back the way you came. It didn’t get us very far during our watch-controlled time, but we’ll be putting it on some trails and around a few city blocks to test the accuracy when we have it for review.

battery booster

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

One of Samsung’s biggest pushes with the Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro is the battery improvements. Of course, we haven’t had enough time to get the larger cells through their paces, but we should get a better feeling when our full analysis comes out.

Samsung was happy to talk about the Galaxy Watch 5’s 40mm and 44mm capabilities growing by around 15%. He claims the increase should lead to an extra 10 hours of battery life, bringing the total to somewhere around 50 hours. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is even more impressive with a 590mAh cell, which should last around 80 hours or 20 hours of continuous GPS use. Again, we haven’t been able to test these limits, but our wearables team is more than ready to get their hands on the watches.

Samsung looked to address some of the Galaxy Watch 4’s battery issues with the Watch 5 duo.

We also remember that classic headache where your watch doesn’t have enough battery to track your sleep all night. You can usually put it in a charger and get enough juice to get by, but no one likes to delay bedtime. The Galaxy Watch 5 series now supports fast enough charging that just eight minutes on the magnetic charger can provide eight hours of sleep tracking. If you’re only charging for an average day, you should get around 45% in half an hour.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series specs

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Exhibition Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Super AMOLED

450×450 resolution

sapphire crystal 44mm: 1.4 inchesSuper AMOLED450×450 resolutionsapphire crystal 40mm: 1.2 inches

Super AMOLED

396×396 resolution

sapphire crystal Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm: 1.4 inches

Super AMOLED

450×450 resolution

sapphire crystal Dimensions and weight Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

33.5g 44 mm: 44.4 x 43.3 x 9.8 mm33.5g 40 mm: 40.4 x 39.3 x 9.8 mm

28.7 g Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45 mm: 45.4 x 45.4 x 10.5 mm

46.5g colors and materials Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 aluminum case armor

Graphite, Silver, Rose Gold (only 40 mm), Sapphire (only 44 mm) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro titanium case

Black gray Drums Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm: 410mAh 40mm: 284mAh WPC-based wireless charging Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm: 590mAh WPC-based wireless charging Processor Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 5nm Samsung Exynos W920

Dual core 1.18 GHz Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 5nm Samsung Exynos W920

Dual core 1.18 GHz HIT Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 1.5 GB Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 1.5 GB Store Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 16 GB Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 16 GB connectivity Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 LTE (available on select models)

Bluetooth 5.2

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n

2.4+5GHz

NFC

GPS/GLONASS/Beidou/Galileo Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro LTE (available on select models)

Bluetooth 5.2

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n

2.4+5GHz

NFC

GPS/GLONASS/Beidou/Galileo sensors Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 accelerometer

Barometer

Gyroscope

geomagnetic sensor

Light sensor

Samsung BioActive sensor: optical heart rate (PPG), electrocardiogram (ECG), bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) sensor Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro accelerometer

Barometer

Gyroscope

geomagnetic sensor

Light sensor

Samsung BioActive sensor: optical heart rate (PPG), electrocardiogram (ECG), bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) sensor Durability Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 5ATM + IP68

MIL-STD-810G Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 5ATM + IP68

MIL-STD-810G Software Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Wear OS

Samsung One UI Watch Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Wear OS

Samsung One UI Watch Compatibility Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 android Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro android

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro hands-on: a refined experience

Robert Triggs / Android Authority Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (L) and Galaxy Watch 5 (R)

Samsung’s smartwatches may have become “Pro”, but clearly there’s a lot of iteration on the innovation with the Galaxy Watch 5 series. However, the Galaxy Watch 5 duo make an impressive pair, and we can’t wait to test them out for a while. a full review very soon.

But now for the important part: when can you really get your hands on the Galaxy Watch 5 series? Both the Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro are currently available to pre-order from Samsung until August 25th. Wider availability starts August 26, but you’ll miss out on some of Samsung’s pre-order bonuses.

As for pricing, the Galaxy Watch 5 starts at $279 for the 40mm Bluetooth-only version and jumps to $329 for the same-size LTE version. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 Pro starts at $449 for the Bluetooth edition or $499 for the LTE model. If you’re an avid golfer, you can also check out the special Galaxy Watch 5 or 5 Pro Golf Edition, which starts at $329. It features unique watch faces, a special two-tone band, and unlimited membership. Smart Caddy, but (understandably) Samsung wouldn’t let us swing golf clubs indoors.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Extended battery life • Wide range of activity tracking features

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Much better battery life • Full compatibility with more phones • A slimmer design

What do you think of the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro? Cast your vote in the poll below and let us know in the comments.

