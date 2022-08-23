Search for dental care in the SUS rises 10% in the first 7 months of the year in Campinas | Campinas and Region

The Health Department of Campinas (SP) registered a 10.1% increase in the number of dental visits through the Unified Health System (SUS) between January and July this year compared to the same period last year. The total came out of 39,983 patients seen in the first seven months of 2021 to 44,023 in 2022, according to the survey.

The increase in this cut follows a trend observed in previous periods. According to the balance, during the whole of last year, there were 64,685 calls, 30.7% higher index than that recorded in 2020, when there were 49,455.

Municipal coordinator of Oral Health in Campinas, Isabella Mantovani Oliveira says that the increase is justified by the pandemic scenario of Covid-19, both for safety aspects in the midst of the health crisis and economic factors.

“First, we had the resumption of care. Then, people felt more secure to return to the care, to return to dental care. We also have the economic situation, many lost their jobs, insurance plans, they are unable to pay.”

1 out of 1 Dental visits increased in SUS in Campinas — Photo: Reproduction/EPTV Dental care increased in the SUS in Campinas — Photo: Reproduction/EPTV

Services are provided in all 66 health centers in the metropolis by 104 teams and divided into basic, specialized and emergency services. During the early morning hours of each day, emergencies are prioritized, while the remainder of the day is reserved for scheduled cases.

Faced with the high demand, Oliveira pointed out that health centers are being improved so that the waiting time for procedures is reduced.

“We managed to spread out in the districts several health centers that are already performing these radiographs, so the person no longer needs to travel far from their house. Each district has its own reference health center.”

Dentist Arnaldo Simões Fortuna Junior, who has been working in the municipal network for almost 30 years, details the most common types of care.

“These are cases of toothache. Patients come, cases in which they did not sleep at night, there are also cases of people who come who have broken a restoration, a front tooth.”

VIDEOS: all about Campinas and region