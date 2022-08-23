see if your cell phone can use the technology

Photo: Marcelo Casal jr/ Agência Brasil





Vitória is one of the capitals that starts to receive the long-awaited 5G internet signal from this Monday (22). For now, only the capital of Espírito Santo will have access to the new technology. However, to enjoy the benefits of a faster network, the device must be smartphone capable.

According to the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), there are 83 devices with the technology approved in Brazil. Most of them are already being marketed. Others are yet to be released by manufacturers.

Anatel emphasizes that homologation is a prerequisite for the use and commercialization of the product in Brazil, and the consumer must, before purchasing such products, check the homologation code stamped on the chassis (or in the product manual) and consult their operator about the product’s network compatibility.

See the list of approved devices in Brazil

apple

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

*There are other certified Apple models without trade name registration

Asus

ROG Phone 5

ROG Phone 5S

Zenfone 8

Zenfone 8 Flip

ROG Phone 3

Zenfone 7

Nokia

Nokia G50

Lenovo

Legion Phone Duel

Motorola

Motorola Edge Plus

Motorola Edge

Moto G50 5G

Motorola Edge 20

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Motorola Edge 20 Lite

Moto G 5G Plus

Moto G71

Moto G200

Moto G 5G

Moto G G100

*Other Motorola models are certified without trade name registration

Positive

Zero 5G

really

Realme GT 2 Pro

Realme 8 5G

Realme GT Master Edition

Realme 7 5G

Realme 9 Pro+

Samsung

Galaxy Note 20 5G

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G

Galaxy S21 5G

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

*There are other Samsung models certified without trade name registration

TCL

TCL 20 Pro 5G

Xiaomi

Xiaomi 12

Mi 10T Pro

Mi 10 T

Poco M4 Pro 5G

*There are other Xiaomi models certified without trade name registration

Zebra