See the main doubts that persist about monkeypox – 08/22/2022

After the exponential increase in monkeypox cases in recent months, the disease is better understood, but many questions remain, crucial to how far the epidemic can be contained.

Is it a new virus?

Monkeypox has been known for several decades in a dozen African countries. Among its symptoms are fever and bodily injuries.

But the news is that this year has spread to other continents. Currently, the number of cases exceeds 35,000 and the first deaths from this disease have also been recorded.

The profile of the infected has also changed. These are mainly adult men who have sex with other men, in contrast to what happens in Africa, where the disease mainly affects children.

Hence the first question: has the virus changed through mutations? “Looking at the genome, we see that there are indeed some genetic differences,” the WHO told AFP this week.

“But we don’t know anything about the importance of these genetic alterations and there is ongoing research to establish the [possíveis] consequences of these mutations in the transmission and severity of the disease”, he explained.

Is it sexually transmitted?

Researchers are hesitant to classify monkeypox as an STI (Sexually Transmitted Infection), but it is proven that current infections are mainly related to sexual intercourse.

This conclusion, supported by several studies based on hundreds of cases, undermines the hypothesis of an important role for airborne transmission. It also questions the need to keep those infected in quarantine, as is done in several countries.

However, a doubt remains: is the virus transmitted simply through physical contact during sexual intercourse or also through semen?

Transmission to animals?

Originally, monkeypox was identified as a disease transmitted primarily to humans through animals, especially rodents and rarely primates.

The high level of person-to-person transmission is a new feature. But it remains to be seen whether humans can transmit the disease to animals.

The issue is not anecdotal, as animals can constitute a reservoir of contamination in which the virus can continue to evolve in a potentially dangerous way.

A case study published in The Lancet recently described a first human-to-dog infection. But so far it is a unique case and, according to the WHO, the danger would be that the virus could be transmitted to wild animals.

“It is through the process of one animal infecting the next and the next and the next that we see the rapid evolution of the virus,” said Michael Ryan, a WHO expert, this week.

Asymptomatic transmit?

It is not yet known to what extent people infected with the virus, but without symptoms, can transmit the disease.

A study carried out in France and published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, recorded the presence of the virus in some asymptomatic patients, but without determining whether they were transmissible.

This is an “additional reason” why we have to consider monkeypox “as a public health problem,” says Stuart Isaac, an independent researcher on the study.

Are vaccines effective?

Several countries have started vaccination campaigns, but smallpox vaccines were not developed specifically to combat monkeypox.

Therefore, its level of effectiveness remains uncertain, although there is no doubt that it provides a certain level of protection.

But there are promising signs in the UK, where the epidemic appears to be slowing. British officials believe the vaccine “should have a significant effect on the transmission of the virus”.