See the payment forecast for the installments in the new month and check the UPDATED BOLSA FAMÍLIA CALENDAR

O payment of aid Brazil August will end at midnight this Monday (22). As a result, many beneficiaries will have high expectations for the month of September.

In this article, you will find out when the benefit will be paid and also:

AUXÍLIO BRASIL SEPTEMBER: How much is it?

Aid Brazil September

When will the Auxílio Brasil September be paid?

Will I receive BRL 710 from Auxílio Brasil in September?

AID BRAZIL SEPTEMBER

In September, the payment of the Brazil aid it is highly anticipated. However, after the anticipation of the month of August, beneficiaries will have to wait a little longer to receive their installments of R$ 600.

WHEN WILL THE BRAZIL SEPTEMBER AID BE PAID?

O Aid Brazil September will be paid normally. Therefore, the installments will be deposited from the 19th of this month.

Check out the Brazil Assistance Calendar September below:

ASSISTANCE BRAZIL SEPTEMBER CALENDAR

Final NIS 1: September 19;

Final NIS 2: September 20;

Final NIS 3: September 21;

Final NIS 4: September 22;

Final NIS 5: September 23;

Final NIS 6: September 26;

Final NIS 7: September 27;

Final NIS 8: September 28;

Final NIS 9: September 29;

Final NIS 0: 30 September.

WILL I RECEIVE R$710 IN SEPTEMBER?

In the month of September, the gas voucher will not be released to beneficiaries. O Gas Allowance is released every two months.

It is worth mentioning that, in order to receive the Gas Valley, it is necessary to be enrolled in the benefit.

AUXÍLIO BRASIL SEPTEMBER: How much is it?

As in August, the minimum amount of Auxílio Brasil September will be R$ 600.

2022 FAMILY SCHOLARSHIP CALENDAR

.



Bolsa Família Calendar; Brazil Assistance Calendar – Disclosure

