See the semi-final matches of the competition

The Women’s Brasileirão knockout continues on fire! And this Monday (22), the last semifinalist team of the competition was defined. After Corinthians, Palmeiras and São Paulo confirmed their rankings this weekend, it was Internacional’s turn to secure their spot on top of Flamengo.

After a resounding 5×0 in the first leg, Palmeiras only managed the Allianz Parque duel last Saturday(20). A ‘skinny’ victory by 2×1, and a guaranteed spot in the semi-finals of the Women’s Brasileirão.

Carol and Ary Borges scored for Palmeiras, while Caty scored Grêmio’s goal of honor.

There's backstage of the classification coming out of the oven. Through the lens of TV Palmeiras/FAM, you can see all the details of the victory that took us to the semifinals.

On Sunday (21), it was Corinthians’ turn to confirm its spot in the semifinals. Like arch-rivals Palmeiras, the ‘brabas’ of Timão won away from home in the first leg, and conquered another triumph in their domains. Score 1×0, with a goal by Tamires, after an unforgivable failure by goalkeeper Dida.

Later, it was Tricolor’s turn to advance in the Women’s Brasileirão. After 0x0 in Araraquara against Ferroviária, São Paulo won 2×0 at Arena Barueri, with goals from Rafa Travalão and Micaelly.

🎥 Leaderboard goals! After a goalless draw in the first match, Tricolor beat Ferroviária 2-0 and secured a spot in the semifinals of the @BRFemale! ⚽️ R. Travalão

Leaderboard goals! After a goalless draw in the first match, Tricolor beat Ferroviária 2-0 and secured a spot in the semifinals. Goals by R. Travalão and Michaelly.

And to close the quarterfinals of the Women’s Brasileirão, Internacional even got some scare from Flamengo, but managed to qualify in the middle of Beira-Rio. After the 3×1 score in Rio de Janeiro, the Gurias Coloradas had a good advantage, until they suffered a goal from Sole Jaimes. Just one goal would take the decision to penalties. But Sorriso equalized after a dead ball, and guaranteed the presence of Rio Grande do Sul in the midst of the Paulistas in the semifinals.

The scene repeats itself! Top scorer and decisive defender. Sorriso spoke of the importance of the goal and the classification!!

See what the semifinals of the Women’s Brasileirão will be:

Corinthians vs Palmeiras

(First game at Neo Química Arena and second at Allianz Parque)

Sao Paulo vs International

(First game at CT de Cotia or Arena Barueri, and second at Beira-Rio)

The dates and locations of the matches will still be officially announced by the CBF.

