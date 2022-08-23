See which group will receive the retroactive installments of emergency aid

Emergency aid, created during the pandemic period to help families who were going through difficult situations, is back. At least temporarily. It ended in October 2021, but the Federal Government is releasing some retroactive installments of the benefit for some specific citizens. See what the group will be!

The benefit in question helped millions of Brazilian citizens during the most critical period of the pandemic, especially those who were in a vulnerable situation. The first installments were directed to mothers of families who did not have a partner. They received the double installment, that is, the amount of R$ 1,200 every month between April and August 2020.

Currently the government is releasing the retroactive installments of aid for single parents who are heads of single-parent families. These, unlike mothers who had the same situation at the time, did not receive double quotas of the program during the validity of the benefit.

It is important to note that a proposal that extended the release of double quotas to parents was vetoed by the current president of the republic, Jair Bolsonaro. Fortunately for these families, the National Congress lifted the veto in 2021, thus bringing the possibility of making transfers viable today.

Who is entitled to receive retroactive installments?

Persons who may have access to assistance must meet this list of requirements:

be male;

Being the head of a single-parent family;

Up-to-date registration in CadÚnico

Registration must have been completed by April 2, 2020 at the latest;

Not having a spouse or partner;

Be registered as responsible for the family;

Have received simple installments of Emergency Aid;

Have at least one member of the family who is not of legal age.

The retroactive amount depends on the number of installments that were received during the benefit period. The number can vary from R$ 600 to R$ 3 thousand.