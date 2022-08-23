Seleça, Selelama, Craque and Armageddon of the 23rd round of the Brasileirão

The sellers of false emotions will find it very difficult to continue with the discourse that the Brasileirão is open and such. The truth, as Dorival Júnior made clear when climbing the reserve, is that even Flamengo already knows that Palmeiras is the champion of the endless Brazilian Championship of pontozzz corridozzz.

In the fight against sticking, there are three vacancies to see who will accompany the condemned lantern Juventude in the B-2023 Series.

select from round: Tadeu (Goias); Brítez (Fortaleza), Reynaldo (Goiás), Bauermann (Santos) and Ayrton Lucas (Flamengo); Rodrigo Fernández (Santos), Nathan (Fluminense) and John Arias (Fluminense); Moisés (Fortaleza), Pedro Raul (Goiás) and Soteldo (Santos). Coach: Fernando Diniz (Fluminense).

Selelama of the round: Rafael William (Coritiba); Mariano (Atlético-MG), Bambu (Corinthians), Marcio Silva (Coritiba) and Piton (Corinthians); Gabriel Neves (São Paulo), Val (Coritiba), Ramiro (Corinthians) and Giuliano (Corinthians); Nikão (São Paulo) and Hulk (Atlético-MG). Coach: Cuca (Atlético-MG).

Player of the round: Fluminense

Beating Coritiba, at home, is almost an obligation, given Coxa’s ridiculous campaign, which is even worse as a visitor. But, in addition to the 5-2, the game marked a fair and emotional tribute to the brothers Stéfano and Milena Ragazzi, tricolores who died in an accident on their way back from their grandmother’s funeral. Congratulations to Flu for receiving Marcos, father of the brothers, and paying the fair tribute. Regardless of the colors, football will always be a means of perpetuating passions and sentimental and family connections.

Armageddon of the round: Atlético-MG de Cuca

Cuca, Atlético-MG coach, observes players during a match against Goiás: another vexation of the Rooster! Image: Fernando Moreno/AGIF

That Atlético-MG, eliminated from the Libertadores and the Copa do Brasil, will not fight to keep the Brazilian title is quite obvious even to the group that pretends there is still a dispute to sell a false emotion to the endless Brazilian Championship of pontozzz corridozzz. Now, even for those who know Cuca’s history, they were reticent when he returned, the disappointment is undeniable: the amendment was even worse than the sonnet! It’s not just off the field that Cuca owes explanations…

I’m Vitor Guedes and I have a name to uphold. And care, of course, comes from ZL! It’s us in UOL!

Look:

